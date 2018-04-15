× Man in critical condition after shooting at a party on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD says a man was shot at a party on Indy’s west side.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 3400 block of Monninger, near West 34th Street. The call came in just after 2 a.m.

Investigators say there was a party going on at the time of the shooting.

The victim, believed to be in his early 20’s, was transported to Methodist hospital in critical condition. A pregnant woman is also being checked out by medics.

Officials confirm this is the third person shot today.

The investigation is ongoing.