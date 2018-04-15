IU Bloomingon on lockdown after report of armed man

Indiana University lockdown over after police locate suspect off campus

Posted 5:31 pm, April 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58PM, April 15, 2018

UPDATE – IU police have located the suspect and the lockdown is over. He is in police custody.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University has reported that a man with a firearm is on campus.

A lockdown is currently in progress.

At 5:20 p.m., Indiana University Bloomington tweeted that there’s a male subject with a gun near 7th and Indiana.

That’s near the IU Office of International Services and the Jewish Student Center.

We will update this story once more information is available.

