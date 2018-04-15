Indiana among states where salad products recalled over E. coli concerns were shipped to

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – About 8,757 pounds of ready-to-eat salad products are being recalled over E. coli concerns.

Fresh Foods Manufacturing Co. and the USDA announced the recall Saturday. The USDA says it was discovered on Friday that the romaine lettuce used in the products may be contaminated with E. coli.

The products were produced from April 9 to April 12 and have a shelf life of four days. They were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The following products are included in the recall:

11.5 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CAESAR SALAD WITH CHICKEN.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell by date of 04/13/18-04/16/18. The case code is 81571201542.

14.4 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHICKEN AND BACON” salad. The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201541.

14.1 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHEF SALAD WITH HAM, TURKEY, & HARD-BOILED EGG.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201543.

13.1 oz., clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat “CHEF SALAD WITH HAM, TURKEY, & HARD-BOILED EGG.” The product label is marked “Great to Go” by Market District and has a sell by date of 04/13/18 – 04/16/18. The case code is 81571201545.

The products bear establishment number “P-40211” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. But, anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.