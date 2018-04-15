IN Focus: Young likely to support Pompeo confirmation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - A member of the Senate Foreign Relations committee, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) was among the lawmakers who had the chance to question Mike Pompeo, the President's nominee for Secretary of State.

During the confirmation hearing this past week, Young expressed his support for Pompeo, who he served with in Congress.

“I want emphasize the importance of having a smart, experienced individual as our next Secretary of State. Based on my time serving with you in the House of Representatives, you’ve certainty checked those boxes," said Young. "We also need a leader who’s credible, not just with our own President, but with leaders around the world, and you’ve also checked that box….I anticipate supporting you.”

But another lawmaker from Indiana is asking the Senate committee not to support Pompeo.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN), one of two Muslims serving in Congress, co-authored a letter along with Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) to express concern about Pompeo's selection.

“Mr. Pompeo will regularly be required to liaise with Muslim leaders and Muslim communities abroad, especially during this time of conflict, tension, and unprecedented humanitarian need throughout much of the world,” the letter reads. "It is difficult to believe that world leaders will take Mr. Pompeo’s efforts seriously when he has sought to expand surveillance of American Muslim communities here in the United States and has stated that the ‘threat to America’ was caused by ‘people who deeply believe that Islam is the way... We need a credible Secretary of State, not one hobbled by a history of anti-Muslim sentiment and discrimination.”