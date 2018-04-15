‘I lost most of my hearing’: Huey Lewis cancels all shows for 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huey Lewis and The News have canceled all their shows for the rest of 2018, as Huey Lewis gets treatment for severe hearing loss that has left him unable to hear music well enough to sing.

Lewis said he is working on getting treatment for his condition, which he developed two and half months ago after a show in Dallas, Lewis posted on the group's Facebook page. His doctors have agreed he can't perform again until his condition improves.

Here is the full statement from Lewis:

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing. Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing. The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to ﬁnd pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to ﬁnd an answer. The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows. Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again. “Sincerely, Huey”

Meniere's disease is an inner ear disorder sometimes caused by lack of fluid drainage, infection, migraines, head trauma or allergies, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The illness can cause vertigo, hearing loss, a ringing in the ear or a feeling of pressure. It's considered a chronic condition, but there are treatments to relieve symptoms.