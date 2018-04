The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for portions of central Indiana Monday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to the upper 20°s to lower 30°s Monday morning. Sub freezing temperatures will have the potential to kill or damage sensitive vegetation.

One thing that may help vegetation is forecast winds. Winds will be out of the west at 10-17 mph with gusts to 25 mph. This could help circulate the wind enough to keep vegetation from freezing.