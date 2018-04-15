× Florida woman arrested after 2-year-old tests positive for meth

WAKULLA COUNTY, Ind. – A Florida woman was arrested after a 2-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they began a child abuse investigation in January after 20-year-old Kaitlyn Ecker was accused of involving the child in meth and marijuana use in her home.

Multiple witnesses reportedly told the sheriff’s office that the child smoked marijuana with Ecker and that people “joked” about the 2-year-old ability to “roll joints” for her. Ecker was also accused of allowing the child to smoke meth with a pipe.

When detectives executed a search warrant at Ecker’s address, they say they found multiple items in her bedroom consistent with marijuana and meth use, including a plastic bag containing marijuana residue located in a basket containing children’s toys.

Kaitlyn Ecker was then placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later that month, officers say they obtain warrants to take blood and hair samples from Ecker and the child. In March, detectives say they learned toxicology results concluded the 2-year-old tested positive for both methamphetamine and amphetamine. The findings were reportedly “chronic” rather than “acute,” meaning the child was exposed “several times or on one or more occasions.”

The sheriff’s office says Ecker admitted to smoking marijuana as recently as the night before, but away from the child. She denied ever smoking or ingesting drugs in the presence of the child and denied any knowledge of the child being exposed to drugs.

On April 12, Ecker was charged with child abuse. She was also charged with lewd and lascivious battery, and transmission of harmful material to a minor from an unrelated investigation.