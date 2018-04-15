End of watch call honors fallen Henry County Sheriff’s Office K-9

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office honored a retired K-9 officer that recently died with an end of watch call.

The sheriff’s office says the K-9, named Hector, served the community for “many years.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Hector tracked and apprehended “bad guys,” helped get drugs off the streets, and protected his partner, Deputy Jason Williams.

“You will never be forgotten, and always remembered as the hardest hitting dog around!” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post. “We will take the watch from here bud rest easy and watch over our K-9 teams.”

