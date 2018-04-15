× Burglar targets Collector’s Den at Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A burglar targeted the Collector’s Den at Circle Centre Mall early Saturday morning.

Police were called to investigate the incident on the third floor of the mall at about 2 p.m.

The burglar reportedly got away with cash and merchandise, including a Michael Jordan jersey.

According to a police report, the suspect is believed to be a 25-year-old white man with a medium build and short hair.

The store has provided a surveillance photo of the suspect, hoping that someone will recognize him and turn him in.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.