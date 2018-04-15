× Actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74 following pneumonia battle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Actor and Marine Corps legend R. Lee Ermey has died at the age of 74.

His official Facebook account made the announcement Sunday evening. Ermey reportedly died from complications from pneumonia.

He is best known for playing Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in the great Vietnam film “Full Metal Jacket.” Other amazing films he was in were “Se7en” and “Toy Story.”

Ermey, born in Kansas, served in the Marines from 1961-1972. He was sent to Vietnam in 1968 and spent 14 months in the country.

“You got a war face? Let me see your war face!”

The full statement read: