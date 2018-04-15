Actor R. Lee Ermey dies at 74 following pneumonia battle
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Actor and Marine Corps legend R. Lee Ermey has died at the age of 74.
His official Facebook account made the announcement Sunday evening. Ermey reportedly died from complications from pneumonia.
He is best known for playing Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in the great Vietnam film “Full Metal Jacket.” Other amazing films he was in were “Se7en” and “Toy Story.”
Ermey, born in Kansas, served in the Marines from 1961-1972. He was sent to Vietnam in 1968 and spent 14 months in the country.
“You got a war face? Let me see your war face!”
The full statement read:
“It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey (“The Gunny”) passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. It is a terrible loss that nobody was prepared for. He has meant so much to so many people. And, it is extremely difficult to truly quantify all of the great things this man has selflessly done for, and on behalf of, our many men and women in uniform. He has also contributed many iconic and indelible characters on film that will live on forever. Gunnery Sergeant Hartman of Full Metal Jacket fame was a hard and principled man. The real R. Lee Ermey was a family man, and a kind and gentle soul. He was generous to everyone around him. And, he especially cared deeply for others in need.
There is a quote made famous in Full Metal Jacket. It’s actually the Riflemen’s Creed. “This is my rifle. There are many like it, but this one is mine.”
There are many Gunny’s, but this one was OURS. And, we will honor his memory with hope and kindness. Please support your men and women in uniform. That’s what he wanted most of all.
Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed.”