IMPD mounted patrol surprises Arby’s employees in drive-thru

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When the weather is warm for the first time in months, catching an ad for a milkshake would almost lure anyone in to cool down.

That’s what happened to IMPD’s mounted patrol while working downtown on Friday.

They decided to stroll through the Arby’s drive-thru, which is just south of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, to say hi and buy some milkshakes.

“No big deal in a car, but sure is fun on horse. Maddie and Buzz enjoyed peeking in the window to say hi!” IMPD wrote on Facebook.

The employees seemed very happy to see Maddie and Buzz. They didn’t have milkshakes, but Arby’s treated them to some lettuce.

 

