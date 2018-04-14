Fronts bring colder temperatures, rain and possibility of snow

A slow moving front has drifted south in to central Indiana Saturday evening. North of the front, temperatures have fallen to the 40°s shortly before 10:00pm.

South of the front temperatures remain mild in the 60°s.

It is a fairly sharp contrast from south of the front to just north of it. Take a look at temperatures are Marion County.

At the CBS4 studios on the northwest side, the temperature is 50°. Drive approximately 12 miles south and it is 17° warmer at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The front should stall out, if not slide slightly north through Sunday morning. This should keep temperatures at the Indy airport around 50° by 7am Sunday.

Rain will begin to move in from both the south and the west overnight. While severe weather is not expected, an occasional rumble of thunder will be possible.

Central Indiana should wake to rain falling Sunday morning. Late computer models are trying to hold on to light rain through the noon hour. I do believe we will have several dry hours late this morning through early afternoon. There may even be some breaks in the clouds allowing the sun to shine through, warming temperatures in to the mid-50°s.

Scattered showers will likely develop by late afternoon and continue in to the evening.

Temperatures will begin to fall behind a cold front passing through the area Sunday evening. As temperatures drop, there is a chance some of the rain showers will mix with snow showers overnight in to Monday morning.

Ground temperatures remain above freezing after the last several days of warm weather. Some data suggests a tenth of an inch of snow could be possible in a few locales early Monday morning.