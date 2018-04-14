Colts surprise young girl and her military family with tour, trip to Disneyworld

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - It was supposed to be a nice quiet visit to the Colts' headquarters for Josh and Emily Reimer and their two daughters this week.

Instead, this military family, facing a family crisis, was treated to surprise after surprise.

Emily and Josh have made service to country the center of their lives. They met while serving in Iraq. She was a military policeman and he was a mechanic in the Army. Josh is currently a recruiter for the Army.

After their marriage, they discovered they couldn't have children on their own. That's when they decided to adopt 6-year-old Alexis and her younger sister Addy.

Alexis came to the Reimer's with a number of health issues. She wasn't verbal and had attachment issues due to abuse.

Most recently, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor. She's scheduled to have a portion of her skull removed at Riley Children's Hospital, to relieve the pressure.

When the Colts organization learned about Alexis and her military parents, they stepped up.

Along with the tour, which was lead by two Colts cheerleaders, the Reimer's were treated to a behind the scenes look at the entire complex.

The Reimer's also sat on the set of the tv studio, where they got to see themselves on television.

But, the final piece of the surprise happened at the practice field where Alexis, Addy, Emily and Josh were greeted by colts safety Matthias Farley and mascot Blue. Alexis, who is normally very shy, walked straight up to blue and hugged the mascot for several minutes, bring tears to her parents' eyes.

Matthias then escorted the family onto the field where a huge blue box stood. Balloons popped up, but it was a model plane that captured everybody's attention. And then blue pulled out a Mickey Mouse mask.

With the announcement, that the Irsay family and the Colts are giving the Reimer's a trip to Disneyworld. The best part? A private ride down there in Jim Irsay's personal plane.

Alexis is scheduled for her surgery April 17. She's expected to be in the ICU for a week. As soon as she recovers, the Reimer's will take their trip to Disney.

As Emily held her daughter in her arms, she couldn't help but smile.

"She's had a great day. Wasn't that fun? Yes? It's a lot of fun."