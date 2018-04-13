Wet weekend ahead for central Indiana

Posted 4:03 pm, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 04:36PM, April 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Get ready for a wet weekend. Rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight through Saturday morning.

We’ll have several dry hours Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

A second wave of heavier rain and strong storms will develop Saturday night and last through mid-afternoon Sunday.

Up to two inches of rain is possible in isolated areas this weekend. Flash flooding will be possible across the state early next week.

Cold air returns early next week with a chance for snow showers next Monday.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.

We’ll have a cloudy, dry Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be a mild day.

heavy rain is likely Sunday morning.

Heavy rain will continue through Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday.

1-2″ of rain is likely this weekend.

Expect a few snow showers Monday morning.

Temperatures will be colder on Monday.

Lows will be near freezing early next week.

