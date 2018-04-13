× Wet weekend ahead for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Get ready for a wet weekend. Rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight through Saturday morning.

We’ll have several dry hours Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

A second wave of heavier rain and strong storms will develop Saturday night and last through mid-afternoon Sunday.

Up to two inches of rain is possible in isolated areas this weekend. Flash flooding will be possible across the state early next week.

Cold air returns early next week with a chance for snow showers next Monday.

