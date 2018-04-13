× Warm Friday with rain heading this way

What a gorgeous way to wrap up the work week! Soak it in while you can, though, because the temperatures start their tumble after today. Monday we’re expecting flurries (unlikely any accumulation) and a high of only 40!

We’re climbing into the 70s mid-morning and all of Friday afternoon will feature 70s with our warmest hour of the day right around that 80 mark. We’ll have more clouds this afternoon but plenty of sun to enjoy before then.

If you’re stuck inside most of the day you’ll have a chance to enjoy the nice weather later This evening we’ll dip into the 60s no earlier than 9pm. Stray shower is possible but most of us won’t get rain until late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Stray shower possible any time Friday but the bulk of the rain won’t arrive until Saturday.



The bulk of the rain will fall during the first half of Saturday with close to an inch possible through Saturday night. Additional rain possible on Sunday, too.

And so continues mud season. We’re already close to 5″ above normal accumulated precip for this year.