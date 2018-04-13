× Russian ambassador warns of ‘consequences’ after airstrikes in Syria

Anatoly Antonov, Russian ambassador to the US, issued a statement on Facebook in response to the strikes on Syria.

He accused the West of carrying out a “pre-designed scenario.” He said there would be “consequences,” and the responsibility for them lies with Washington, London and Paris.

Antonov added: “Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible,” and said that the US “has no moral right to blame other countries” since it possesses a large arsenal of chemical weapons of its own.

Take a look at the post below.