Man accused of beating, strangling woman over several days shoots self while fleeing police

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Bloomington police say a man wanted for brutally beating, strangling and stabbing a 29-year-old woman over the course of three days shot himself in the head and is in critical condition.

Police discovered Brandon Richardson was at an address in the 3100 block of West Vernal Place Friday and believed he was armed with multiple handguns. They obtained a search warrant and prepared to serve it.

As the team moved in, Richardson was spotted driving away in a red Acura. He struck a sheriff’s vehicle before crashing into three other police cars. Bloomington police say he then shot himself once in the head.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in critical condition. No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation started when police were called to the Monroe Hospital on April 11 at 2:12 p.m. for a report a woman who was seeking treatment for her injuries as a result of a domestic battery.

The victim told police that on April 9, Brandon Richardson began yelling and beating her over relationship problems. Throughout the course of the next two days, Richardson punched, kicked and struck the victim with a metal bar causing severe injuries. She suffered multiple fractures to her face, including a broken nose and eye socket.

She also has broken vertebrae in her neck along with broken ribs. She sustained a crushed hand along with countless contusions all over her body. At various times during the incident, the victim was strangled and confined in a room of the house with a dog leash around her neck. She also had multiple stab wounds to her head, back and legs.

She was finally able to go to a neighbor’s house for help after Richardson left the house. She is receiving treatment.