Police investigate after man killed in Kokomo crash

KOKOMO, Ind. – A young man was killed following a crash in Kokomo Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. right outside the waste management facility near the intersection of Ohio and Monroe Street.

Neighbors say they heard a loud crash and woke up to yelling. “I heard the first crash and then I seen it go through and there was two more crashes and that’s when I heard the yelling,” a neighbor said.

Witnesses say the car left the road; hit a culvert; and finally came to a stop at that barricade, going so fast, it moved it a few feet. Parts of the car, including the muffler, are still at the scene.

Family members of the victim showed up at the scene along Ohio Street. They say the victim was in his early 20’s, and he was deeply loved.

We spoke with the victim’s father who said the man’s mother passed away eight months ago.

Parts of the city are without power after the crash.