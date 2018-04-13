Do you dare? North Carolina restaurant serving up tarantula burger

Posted 6:36 am, April 13, 2018, by

DURHAM, N.C. – Sometimes you can’t say “nope” enough.

But for whatever reason, one Durham restaurant is saying yes to a “tarantula burger.”

Bull City Burger and Brewery is serving up the dish in celebration of Exotic Meat Month.

The only way to get ahold of the eight-legged beef sandwich is by winning the Tarantula Challenge.

The burger costs $30 and includes a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce.

Participants can sign up for the limited challenge in the restaurant. Then, they have to watch Facebook, Twitter and the Bull City Burger and Brewery website to see if their ticket is drawn.

If the selected participant eats the entire burger, they’ll get a free t-shirt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s