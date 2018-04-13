× New Castle turkey known for fearlessly crossing the road dies after getting hit by car

NEW CASTLE, Ind.– A turkey seen running across the road in New Castle died Friday morning.

Last week, CBS4 introduced you to the notorious bird who was ruffling feathers across town. It had been seen near the cemetery and at Clancy’s Car Wash a lot over the course of several weeks.

Residents said it frequently crossed the road and didn’t seem to concern itself with the cars. Free Bird, as it was called, was known for being fearless.

Police said there wasn’t much they could do about the turkey creating potential traffic hazards and residents just didn’t want to see it get hurt.

Unfortunatley, the bird was hit by a car Friday morning and passed away. The driver did not stick around after the crash, officials say.