Mitchell residents asked to say indoors, schools close as large mulch fire continues to burn

MITCHELL, Ind. – Multiple firefighters were sent to the hospital after battling a large fire in Lawrence County.

It started around 11 a.m. Thursday at Fibertech Inc. which is a mulch company.

Authorities tell us eight firefighters went to the hospital for smoke inhalation and exposure to carbon monoxide. One of those firefighters was kept overnight.

Residents were asked to stay inside and a few were even evacuated.

North Lawrence schools are closed and after school activities are canceled today because of the fire.

The wind has also been an obstacle, making the fire hard to put out, so officials plan to do an aerial water drop sometime today.

According to Sheriff Mike Branham, this may continue to be a crash for a couple of days as reduced visibility from smoke continues to be a concern. INDOT has provided the county with warning signs to put out on roads for drivers, especially along SR37 for truckers passing through.