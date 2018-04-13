× IMPD captain hospitalized after getting hit by car downtown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A captain with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was injured after getting hit by a car downtown Friday morning.

IMPD Captain John Walton was struck by a car on Delaware Street near the City-County Building. According to a witness at the scene, a car pulled out of Court Street and turned left onto northbound Delaware Street at the same time Walton was trying to cross Delaware. That’s when he was hit.

Walton was awake and breathing when he was transported to the hospital. IMPD PIO Chris Wilburn tells us Walton suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. We will update this story when more info is made available.