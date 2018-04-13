× Carbon monoxide and ammonia found in air following Mitchell mulch fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Heavy smoke continues to flood the Town of Mitchell, as crews battle a massive mulch fire in Lawrence County that has been burning for more than 24 hours.

“Just one big great wall of smoke,” said a neighbor.

Thick heavy smoke floods the town making it difficult for people to breathe. Lawrence County EMA urges anyone who inhaled the smoke to see a doctor.

“It is a solid mulch pile that covers seven acres. It is not one stack. They run into like a valley with a chain of mountains,” said Valeria Luchauer with Lawrence County EMA.

Neighbors say the orange tinted thick smoked overtook their streets Thursday.

“We did air monitoring and it showed some benzine, carbon monoxide, trace ammonias, and some organic matters. The winds were stronger today so it is dissipating,” said Luchauer.

People shut their windows and stayed inside while at least 13 families were told to evacuate the area.

“It has just been blocking the sun and it is hard to breathe. It is horrible,” said resident Michelle Smoot.

Local schools closed due to the heavy smoke and fire at the Fibertech Plant. Which makes wood pallets and produces bulk mulch.

“I had a friend who had an asthma attack at recess. When we went to the bus stop the teachers told us to cover our mouths with our shirts too,” said student Devin Smoot.

The National Guard tried to stop the fire with aerial water drops. But, the blaze burns on and the high winds make it more difficult to extinguish.

Now, crews are trying to move the mulch to a nearby wetland to stop the fire. EMA officials still urge people to avoid the area to prevent inhaling the orange smoke.