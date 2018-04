× All lanes of southbound I-465 near East 56th Street closed due to semi fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– All lanes of southbound I-465 are closed near East 56th Street and North Shadeland Avenue on the east side due to a semi fire.

The crash was reported before 2 p.m.

INDOT says drivers should avoid this area while the fire is put out and cleaned up.

No word on any injuries at this time. This story is developing.