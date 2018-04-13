A wet weekend for central Indiana
Get ready for a wet weekend. Rain and t-storms are likely overnight through Saturday morning.
We’ll have several dry hours Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.
A second wave of heavier rain and strong storms will develop Saturday night and last through mid-afternoon Sunday.
Up to 2 inches of rain is possible in isolated areas this weekend. Flash flooding will be possible across the state early next week.
Cold air returns early next week with a chance for snow showers next Monday.
Heavy rain is likely Saturday morning.
We’ll have a cloudy, dry Saturday afternoon.
Saturday will be a mild day.
heavy rain is likely Sunday morning.
Heavy rain will continue through Sunday afternoon.
Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday.
1-2″ of rain is likely this weekend.
Expect a few snow showers Monday morning.
Temperatures will be colder on Monday.
Lows will be near freezing early next week.