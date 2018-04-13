× A wet weekend for central Indiana

Get ready for a wet weekend. Rain and t-storms are likely overnight through Saturday morning.

We’ll have several dry hours Saturday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

A second wave of heavier rain and strong storms will develop Saturday night and last through mid-afternoon Sunday.

Up to 2 inches of rain is possible in isolated areas this weekend. Flash flooding will be possible across the state early next week.

Cold air returns early next week with a chance for snow showers next Monday.

