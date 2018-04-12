Windy & warm Thursday with high in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday saw a return to above average highs. That was a huge improvement since eight of the first eleven days of April only got as high as the 40s.

Thursday's strong southerly flow will pump even warmer air into the region with highs soaring into the 70s.

By lunchtime we'll be enjoying the 60s which is right about where we stopped on Wednesday. It'll be windy, but that sunshine will be tough to beat!

If you'll be stuck inside on this gorgeous day don't you worry. This evening we'll hang in the low 70s until 7 p.m. It may be a bit windy for a barbecue, but I think many of us will still spend the evening out on the deck.

Remind the kiddos to bring their jackets home after school! They'll likely forget them as they run out the door into this gorgeous weather.

We'll stay dry on this Thursday, but some storms are coming. A stray shower is possible during the day on Friday but most storms will be late Friday night and into the weekend. At this point nothing looks to be severe, but we will absolutely keep on eye on this as it nears. Check back for updates.