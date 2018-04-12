× The warmest day of the year for central Indiana

Friday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Expect a high near 80 degrees with sunny skies and winds gusting 30 to 35 miles per hour.

We’ll have a chance for rain and t-storms Friday night.

Right now it looks like a wet weekend ahead with heavy rain Saturday through Sunday.

Cold air returns early next week with a chance for snow showers next Monday.

Friday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

We’ll have a slight chance for an isolated shower Friday afternoon.

Rain is likely Saturday morning.

We’ll have several dry hours Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday night.

Heavy rain will continue through Sunday.

Temperatures will cool down this weekend.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday and temperatures will fall.

Heavy rain is likely this weekend.

Colder air arrives early next week.

Snow showers are likely Monday.