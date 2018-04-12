Riley Hospital patients receive visit from Disney princesses, superheroes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Disney princesses, princes and superheroes took some time to visit patients at Riley Hospital for Children.

Indiana University students with the Royal Encounters organization dressed up to bring some cheer to the kids at the Child Life Zone Friday.

Mel Sexton, Riley Children’s Health Child Life Specialist, says the primary reason the hospital does special events like these is to normalize the sometimes scary environment for patients.

“We haven’t met a child who doesn’t enjoy a princess or superhero,” said Sexton. “We aim to give patients a venue to use their coping skills and help them get well by offering positive opportunities for interaction.”

