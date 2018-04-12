× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Clayton Anderson Live

The Rathskeller

Indiana’s very own Clayton Anderson is returning to the Rathskeller this Friday. Doors open at 6 PM and the show kicks off at 8 PM with opener Reece Phillips. Anderson will take the stage at from 9-11 PM. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Must be 21 and older to attend.

Click here for more info.

Chocolate Fest 2018

Indianapolis Artsgarden

Head to the Artsgarden downtown on Saturday from 10-2 PM for Chocolate Fest! Sample chocolate from some of Indiana’s best chocolatiers, bakeries, and more while enjoying interactive performances from Arts for Learning teaching artists. All proceeds benefit Arts for Learning, which is Indiana’s oldest and largest arts in education organization.

Click here for more info.

Indy Eleven vs. Nashville SC

Lucas Oil Stadium

On Saturday, the Indy Eleven are taking on Nashville SC at Lucas Oil Stadium. The match starts at noon and single game tickets start as low as $15.

Click here for more info.

Smiley Prom

Pavilion at Pan Am

Join WZPL’s Smiley Morning Show for the biggest annual dance party in the city. This year’s Smiley Prom is happening this Saturday from 8PM-1AM downtown at the Pavilion at Pan Am. Tickets are just $20. Must be 21+ to attend.

Click here for more info.

The Stunt Dog Experience

Emens Auditorium, Muncie

Grab the kids and head to Muncie on Saturday night to check out the “Stunt Dog Experience” at Emens auditorium featuring Chris Perondi and his famous stunt dogs. There are two shows: one at 2 PM and another at 7 PM. Tickets start at $18 for adults and $7 kids and teens 18 and under.

Click here for more info.

Colts Cheerleader Audition Showcase

Hilbert Circle Theatre

Be the first to find out who makes the 2018 Indianapolis Colts cheer squad! Their Audition Showcase is this Sunday at 3 PM at Hilbert Circle Theatre. The event will be emceed by Indiana native and star of the hit series, Gotham, Drew Powell. During the showcase, 50 hopefuls will compete for a spot on the squad before a panel of judges including CBS 4’s own Rachel Bogle. Tickets start at just $10.

Click here for more info.