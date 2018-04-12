Ohio teen suffocates to death after getting trapped in van seat, asks 911 ‘Tell my mom I love her’

CINCINNATI — A teenage boy trapped inside a minivan in a parking lot near the Cincinnati school he attended told a 911 dispatcher, “I probably don’t have much time left, so tell my mom I love her if I die.”

Cincinnati authorities are investigating the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush near Seven Hills School. The Hamilton County coroner says Plush died of asphyxia on Tuesday due to “chest compression” and that it appears to be an accident.

Plush, a sophomore at the school, first called 911 at 3:16 p.m. to say he was in the parking lot and in “desperate need of help.” Police say officers and a deputy sheriff searched but didn’t find the minivan. According to WCPO, the deputy questioned whether it was a prank.

But it wasn’t a prank. Plush was there, and he called 911 again. “This is not a joke. I am trapped inside a gold Honda Odyssey van in the parking lot of Seven Hills. … Send officers immediately. I’m almost dead.”

According to WCPO, the operator does not respond to Plush during the second three-minute call, and loud banging or heavy breathing can be heard.

The teen was found by a family member around six hours later.