× IU’s Morgan declares for NBA Draft, won’t hire agent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s Juwan Morgan has declared for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent.

Morgan will be able to workout for NBA teams and participate in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. He can withdraw from the draft by May 30 and return to the Hoosiers for his senior season.

“I want to gather as much information as possible and see what opportunities may be out there,” said Morgan. “It has always been a goal of mine to play basketball at the highest level and this is the first step. It’s important to get an honest evaluation and that is what I am looking for. ”

The 6-7 forward was named second team All-Big Ten after averaging 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.

“I think Juwan improved as much as any player in the country this past season,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “The rules are in place to allow an individual to get valuable feedback and we support Juwan in wanting to find out where he stands and learn what he needs to continue to work on in the eyes of key decision makers professionally.”

The draft is June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.