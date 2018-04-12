× IMS adding go-karting, other attractions in time for 102nd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A wide variety of new features are being implemented at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Fan Midway in time for the 102nd Indy 500.

A new partnership with Speedway Indoor Karting, which is owned by former Indy 500 driver Sarah Fisher, will create a fun road course for up to six drivers inside the infield.

“The Fan Midway at IMS this year will offer even more fun and excitement for fans of all ages with these new additions to the existing attractions during the Month of May,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said.

The Air Force will feature simulators with virtual reality headsets to show off the incredible features of the F-16C Fighting Falcon jets.

Other Fan Midway attractions will include:

An Indianapolis 500 roadster race car on display as part of three displays of roadsters facilitated by the IMS Museum.

A Red Bull Air Race World Championship display featuring a race plane and Air Pylon.

An Indy Women in Tech display, encouraging central Indiana women to pursue science and tech careers.

An interactive, multimedia “History on Wheels” display from the Indiana Historical Society, featuring the rich heritage of more than a century of racing in the Hoosier State.

An outdoor Miller Lite Party Bar for adults on race weekend.

Video boards showing on-track action.

The Fan Midway is located in the infield of IMS between 6th and 7th St. and Hulman Blvd. and Foyt Drive. A fee will be charged for karting, while all other Fan Midway attractions are free.