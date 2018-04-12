× Far east side shooting leaves pregnant female and male in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pregnant female and a male were critically injured in a shooting on the city’s far east side Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at the Amber Woods Apartments along Mitthoeffer Road at about 2:30 p.m.

When first responders arrived, both victims were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say a Good Samaritan attempted to help the female victim, but an ambulance ended up meeting them at the location.

Officers say the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.