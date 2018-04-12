Face lift without the surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baby boomers are turning more and more to less invasive techniques to improve their looks. The latest face lift procedure just might deliver on the promise of improved looks, without scalpels and sutures. The technique is called Profound. Heather Miles, a patient of Dr. Janet Turkle's, underwent the procedure a little over eight weeks ago.

"The procedure itself was painless," says Miles. "It took about an hour and a half and there was no discomfort."

"Profound is a combination of micro-needling and radio frequency," says plastic surgeon Dr. Janet Turkle. "When it's introduced into the dermis, it goes just down into the dermal layer and heats for just about three seconds."

Each micro needle, which is about the width of a hair, is fitted with a thermal cup and is inserted about two millimeters into the skin. It's heated to 67 degrees centigrade, which is hot. It's actually injuring the collagen, so the collagen will come back healthier, thicker and stronger.

"Basically it's kind of injury and repair," says Dr. Turkle. "The collagen that comes back is that younger type 1 and type 3 collagen that we need for more youthful looking skin."

Before and after pictures from the maker of profound, tell the story. Dr. Turkle says it takes about six months to get the full effect.

"We stop making elastin as we get older, so if you can do something to kick that skin in a gear making it think it's younger. You're going to end up with better skin and hopefully, at the end of the day, a tighter smoother jawline and neckline."

One treatment is all most patients need. There is some bruising, but pain is kept to a minimum by numbing the area that's treated. It costs around $4,500. And patient websites are giving profound good reviews. for more on Dr. Turkle click on the link below.

https://www.turklemd.com/