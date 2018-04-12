Crews battle large fire at mulch company in Mitchell; nearby roads closed

Posted 1:39 pm, April 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:24PM, April 12, 2018

Photo of the fire from a viewer.

MITCHELL, Ind.– Indiana State Police say portions of State Road 37 and State Road 60 are closed in Mitchell due to reduced visibility from a large fire.

Eight fire departments are on the scene at Fibertech, which is a mulch company. The fire started around 11:40 a.m.

The smoke is so thick, crews say there is zero visibility.

No word on any injuries at this time. The windy weather is making the fire difficult to contain.

This story is developing.

