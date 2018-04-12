× Court docs: Escapee rescued by Lebanon police after getting stuck in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – Lebanon police had to rescue a man after he got stuck in a creek while trying to escape from officers, according to court docs.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on April 4 around 12:30 p.m. when the officer noticed the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. The officer asked the driver for his license, but the driver said he didn’t have it with him and gave out a fake name.

The officer realized the driver was lying. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Erin Warmouth, and he had two warrants. He was handcuffed and taken into custody.

While Warmouth was being transported to the Boone County Jail, he hit the officer; threw his body weight against the door; and opened it.

He began to run, and the officer followed him in pursuit, according to court docs.

Warmouth then jumped into a creek, but he fell face first into the water. He was still handcuffed and struggling to stay above the water when officers caught up with him.

As he was being rescued from the water, he tried to hit an officer again. Additionally, court documents say he repeatedly tried to swing at the officers as they were walking him to the jail. He hit and cut one of the officers with his handcuffs.

He faces preliminary charges of escape; battery against a public safety official; obstruction of justice; and resisting law enforcement.