Bloomington police search for man who allegedly tied up woman, brutally beat her over the course of 3 days

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Bloomington police are searching for a man wanted for brutally beating, strangling and stabbing a 29-year-old woman over the course of three days.

Police were called to the Monroe Hospital on April 11 at 2:12 p.m. for a report a woman who was seeking treatment for her injuries as a result of a domestic battery.

The victim told police that on April 9, Brandon Richardson began yelling and beating her over relationship problems. Throughout the course of the next two days, Richardson punched, kicked and struck the victim with a metal bar causing severe injuries. She suffered multiple fractures to her face, including a broken nose and eye socket.

She also has broken vertebrae in her neck along with broken ribs. She sustained a crushed hand along with countless contusions all over her body. At various times during the incident, the victim was strangled and confined in a room of the house with a dog leash around her neck. She also had multiple stab wounds to her head, back and legs.

She was finally able to go to a neighbor’s house for help after Richardson left the house the morning of April 11. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time, and she is being treated at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police are searching for Richardson who is believed to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.