Anderson man faces meth, heroin dealing charges after undercover investigation

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – An Anderson man was arrested on five felony counts as a result of an investigation into his alleged drug dealing which began last year.

Joseph Jones, 52, was taken into custody Monday after a five-month investigation which began in Nov. 2017.

Police said they placed surveillance on Jones and learned he was allegedly receiving meth and heroin from Indianapolis to resale back in Madison County.

Authorities then gathered confidential informants and Jones allegedly began selling drugs to them throughout the investigation.

On Monday, authorities followed Jones from Anderson to Indianapolis, where it was believed he purchased drugs from his supplier.

Detectives told Fishers police Jones was on the way back to Anderson and they conducted a traffic stop on I-69.

Authorities said they found approximately one pound of meth, around 20 grams of heroin, over 10 grams of Klonopins, MDMA, a digital scale and a loaded firearm.

Police also executed a search warrant on his Anderson residence and reportedly found hundreds of baggies, additional firearms and three digital scales.

Jones was charged with dealing methamphetamine, dealing heroin, dealing a schedule IV controlled substance, dealing a schedule I substance and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.