66-year-old sent to hospital after train collides with car in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – An Anderson woman was injured when the car she was driving was struck by a train in Madison County Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says officers were dispatched to the crash at CR 300 East and CR 667 at about 12:15 p.m.

Based on witness statements, the sheriff says 66-year-old Diane Lawson was stopped at the lighted and gated railroad crossing waiting for the approaching train to pass when she proceeded around the lowered gate and onto the railroad tracks.

The sheriff says Lawson’s Chevrolet Prizm stopped on the tracks and was then impacted by the approaching train.

Lawson was transported to St. Vincent Hospital of Anderson with non-life threatening injuries. She told officers she didn’t remember the crash.

CSX train was reportedly going 30 mph with 124 cars.