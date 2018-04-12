× 26-year-old woman’s body found in U-Haul van, coroner’s office says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The body found inside a U-Haul van Wednesday is that of an adult female, according to the coroner’s office.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 26-year-old Alyssa Sanderfer. Manner of death and toxicology results are pending, according to the coroner’s office.

IMPD said an employee discovered the body around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4011 South East Street, which is a U-Haul facility.

Initially, police said the victim was an infant. Just before 4:30 p.m., IMPD said, “Upon closer examination of the deceased, it is believed that it is an adult, not an infant/child as stated earlier.”

Because the victim was found in a tote, “it was assumed to be a baby,” police said. The coroner discovered the body belonged to an adult when retrieving the remains.