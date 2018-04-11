Wednesday to feel like spring with even warmer temperatures arriving soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday morning wind chills started off in the 20s, but this afternoon will really start to feel like spring! Expect to be creeping up on 50 around lunchtime. We'll also enjoy much more of that warm sunshine today. Clouds will fill in this afternoon and we will be mostly cloudy Wednesday night.

After four days in a row of 40s, today we'll enjoy the 50s all afternoon. Our normal high this time of year is near 62, so today will be right in that neighborhood.

Most of us will stay dry the next 48 hours, but a brief shower is possible late tonight in the Kokomo and Muncie areas. This will have low impacts as it's forecast around 2 a.m. and mostly NE of the area.