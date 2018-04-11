× The warmest day of the year is on the way

Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

Expect sunny skies with winds gusting 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Friday will be a dry, windy day with a chance for rain and t-storms arriving Friday night.

Right now it looks like a wet weekend ahead with heavy rain Saturday through Sunday. Cold air returns early next week with a chance for snow showers next Monday.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far.

We’ll have gusty winds Thursday.

Our warm streak will continue through the weekend.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday.

Temperatures will tumble Sunday.

Up to 2″ of rain is coming this weekend

Snow showers are likely Monday.