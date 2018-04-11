Pacers to meet Cavaliers in first round of playoffs

Posted 11:48 pm, April 11, 2018, by , Updated at 11:54PM, April 11, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 01: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers gets to the basket past Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on November 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. Indiana won the game 124-107. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Pacers will face Cleveland in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for the second straight season.

Philadelphia clinched the third seed with a 130-95 blowout over Milwaukee Wednesday night, locking the Cavaliers into the four seed and a re-match with the Blue and Gold.

Game one will be this weekend at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers swept the Pacers last year in route to their third straight appearance in the NBA Finals.  LeBron James’ teams have won 21 straight first round playoff games.

Indiana won three of four games against Cleveland in the regular season this season, but all four games were before the Cavaliers re-made their roster at the trade deadline.  They shipped out Isaiah Thomas, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder and brought in Indianapolis native George Hill, Rodney Hood and Larry Nance Jr.

This is the fifth time in the last seven seasons the Pacers will face James in the playoffs.   They’ve lost all four previous series, including three straight times to the Heat while James was in Miami.

