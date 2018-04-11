× Lawsuit argues drivers in Noblesville aren’t receiving fair shake over parking tickets

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A lawsuit filed in Hamilton County Superior Court is taking the city of Noblesville to task over its policy regarding parking tickets.

The potential class action lawsuit alleges motorists can’t challenge or contest parking tickets that are issued, which the attorneys argues is a constitutional violation. The suit is asking the city’s code be changed and for the city to reimburse some drivers dating back to 1989 when the code was written.

“The Noblesville traffic code needs to be changed in order to afford people due process rights before their property interests are taken away,” Carla Garino said in a statement, an attorney with Webster Legal LLC.

Because of the pending litigation, a spokesperson for the city wouldn’t comment beyond saying the city is reviewing the lawsuit.

The firm is asking for potential drivers to join the class action suit in an effort to pay back drivers who were issued tickets or had vehicles either immobilized or towed “without the possibility to dispute or appeal the action.”

“I’ve never thought of that,” Carol Bruns said Wednesday, a resident in Noblesville. “I’ve just gone and paid my ticket and that’s the end of that.”

Other residents said they see the merits in the suit.

“You’ve got to be able to appeal it,” Tom Casey said. “Especially because I’ve had to do it before.”

Future court proceedings in the matter have not been scheduled.