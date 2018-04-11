Hoosiers won’t need a fishing license to fish at state’s lakes, rivers on April 21

Posted 10:25 pm, April 11, 2018, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents without a fishing license won’t need one to go fishing later this month at the state’s public-owned lakes and rivers.

The state Department of Natural Resources says Hoosiers can go fishing April 21 without a fishing license or a trout stamp.

That Saturday will be the first of four free fishing days this year in Indiana. The three others are May 19 and June 2 and June 3.

Those days give residents and their families a chance to fish because adults won’t need a fishing license on those days.

Children ages 17 and younger do not need a license on any day.

The April 21 free fishing day will include a workshop for families on learning to fish at southern Indiana’s Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge outside Seymour.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s