Hancock County Humane Society raising money for new roof

Posted 10:02 pm, April 11, 2018, by

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – The Hancock County Humane Society says it’s in need of a new roof.

The organization says its roof is flat and leaking, and it’s trying to raise more than $20,000 to replace it.

Photo Gallery

Inline

The shelter is funded fully by donations from the community and is operated by volunteers. It doesn’t receive any county or city funding, or any tax dollars.

The humane society has been in its current building at 214 E. Main St. in Greenfield since 1999. The organization has been serving the community for over 40 years.

In addition to operating the shelter, volunteers provide many services including providing low cost vaccination clinics and a pet food pantry.

If you’d like to help the shelter, you attend one of the following events:

  • April 23: Fundraiser at Dairy Queen, 801 W. Main St., Greenfield
  • May 24: Fundraiser at Culver’s, 1846 N. State St., Greenfield

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s