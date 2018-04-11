Feds find $2M worth of meth hidden inside Disney dolls

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – Authorities seized about $2 million in meth from inside 500 Disney figurines, WSB-TV reported Tuesday.

Federal authorities say the meth, which was hidden inside wax Disney dolls, originated in Mexico and was destined for Atlanta. The bust was one of the biggest in Gwinnett County.

Robert Murphy with the Drug Enforcement Administration said another load containing genuine ceramic figurines was intercepted. The load was believed to be a decoy.

It’s not clear who manufactured the meth-laced dolls; an investigation is ongoing.

