Couple wanted for theft of New Palestine senior living facility arrested

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. – Police have arrested two people accused of stealing from a senior living facility in New Palestine on Sunday.

The police department previously asked the public to help identify the due caught on surveillance cameras at Woodland Terrace Senior Living.

Police say they’ve been identified as Gregory and Katrina Neeb. They were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with theft and criminal mischief.

Officials at the facility say the couple stole about $2,000 worth of items, including two laptops and some power tools. Changes have been made to access control at the facility after the thefts.

The facility sent an advisory to residents to alert them about the crime. Officials said the suspected thieves never specifically targeted any residents and went into office areas to look for items to take.

Both suspects have been booked into the Hancock County Jail without bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.