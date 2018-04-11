× Colts sign free agent cornerback Kenneth Acker, add depth to young secondary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts bolstered the cornerback position with the signing of Kenneth Acker.

Acker was a sixth-round pick (180th overall selection) for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014. He’s played in 40 career games and spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

A product of SMU, Acker appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs last season, including one start. For his career, he has 92 tackles, 12 passes defensed and four interceptions, according to NFL.com.

The Colts’ secondary will feature several young players after the team parted ways with veteran Rashaan Melvin in the offseason.

Cornerbacks on the current roster include Pierre Desir, Nate Hairston, Chris Milton, Kenny Moore, D.J. White and Quincy Wilson. Safeties include Clayton Geathers, Matthias Farley, T.J. Green, Malik Hooker and Ronald Martin. Of those players, Desir has spent the most time in the NFL, having played five seasons.