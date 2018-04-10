× Warmer temperatures are on the way

Get ready for the warmest week of the year!

We’ll have an extended stretch of dry weather this week and with sunny skies, temperatures will gradually into the 70s by Thursday.

This will be a mainly dry week with our next chance for rain and t-storms arriving Friday night.

Right now it looks like a wet weekend ahead with heavy rain Saturday through Sunday.

Cold air returns early next week with a chance for snow showers next Monday.

So far this has been a cool Spring.

Temps will rise above average this week.

Highs will be in the 70s by Thursday.

We’ll have a windy, warm Friday with a chance for t-storms late.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday.

Showers are likely through Sunday.

Up to 2″ of rain is likely this weekend.